thortful Cute 9th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like The Playful Indian. Send this cute and colourful birthday cake card to a 9 year old child who loves bright and bold illustrations to let them know you're thinking of them on their special 9th birthday. 'Happy 9th birthday' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.