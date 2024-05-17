thortful Traditional Floral Sympathy Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Laura Darrington Design Ltd.. Express your deepest sympathy by sending your loved one this traditional sympathy card with a floral design on a patterned cream background. 'With deepest sympathy.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.