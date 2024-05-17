thortful Pretty Roller Paint New Home Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Louise Tiler. Send congratulations to friends or family members who are moving into their new place with this traditional roller paint illustrated card featuring a painted house. Get them excited to start all the DIY fun with this sweet card to go in their brand new home! 'Enjoy your new home.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.