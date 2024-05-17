thortful Heartfelt Uplifting Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Wild Card.

Wish a friend or loved one well with this card and remind them that they bring light to your life, even through tough times!

'When your world looks like nothing but clouds, remember that to me you are sunshine.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.