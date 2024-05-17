thortful Heartfelt Thank You Card For Teacher

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Joanne Hawker. Say a big thanks to an amazing teacher with this thank you teacher card! This typographic card is great for the end of term, school leavers or simply because! 'Thank you for being an amazing teacher.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.