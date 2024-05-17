thortful Funny Golf Calendar Retirement Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Studio Yelle. Send your best retirement wishes to a golf lover spending the rest of their years putting with this card that is a hole-in-one. If they love golf, they'll surely love this card! 'Retirement Calendar. Mon - Golf. Tue - Golf. Wed - Golf. Thu - Golf. Fri - Golf.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.