thortful Pretty Party Table Birthday Card For Her

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Martha Ratcliff Illustration. Send this pretty card to wish your friend or loved one a very happy birthday. For those who love a birthday picnic full of cake, cocktails and treats! 'Happy Birthday' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.