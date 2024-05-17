thortful Road To 70th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Eskimo Kiss Designs. Celebrate a loved ones 70th birthday by sending this fun card that highlights 70 years of special memories and moments from 1954. From the Great Train robbery to the launch of the iPod to the most important day of all, their birthday! 'The Road to 70' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.