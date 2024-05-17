thortful Pretty Lemon Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Frankie Norman. Show your appreciation with this fruity thank you card featuring some cute typography and illustrated lemons surrounded by foliage. 'You're simply the zest!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.