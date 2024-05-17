thortful Fun Prosecco Birthday Card For Her

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Kelsey Collings. Send your loving wishes with this pretty, classic and funny prosecco card! Wish your bestie a happy birthday and remind them how much you love to share a glass of prosecco with them! 'Save water, drink prosecco' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.