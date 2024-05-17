thortful Cute Fill In The Blank Thank You Card For Teacher

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Bow & Bell. This cute DIY teacher card is perfect for kids to complete and give to their special teacher as a thank you card. A great way for a child to say thank you to their favourite teacher and tell them how much they appreciate them! 'To my Teacher.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.