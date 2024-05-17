thortful Cute Tortoise Get Well Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Mrs Best Paper Co.. Send your friend or loved one this cute get well card featuring an illustration of a tortoise lying on its shell, struggling to get on its feet - the perfect design to go with these well wishes. 'Hope you're back on your feet again soon.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.