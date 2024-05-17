thortful Funny 50th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Chelsey Adams. Send this funny birthday card to your friend or loved one on their 50th birthday! Make them laugh with all these classic sayings about ageing and getting older and remind them that the best bit about birthdays is, and will always be, cake! '50 is the new 40, You're only as old as you feel, age is just a number, there's cake' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.