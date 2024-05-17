thortful Funny 30th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Lucy Maggie Designs.

This birthday card is perfect for sending a touch of humour and dose of reality to your friend, sister or brother this year on their 30th birthday. For the besties who are turning thirty and are making too much of a fuss of it.

'RIP Youth, Condolences on the death of your 20s'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.