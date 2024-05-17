thortful Pretty Confetti Wedding Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Louise Tiler. Send the happy couple this pretty wedding card to congratulate them on their wedding day! Shower them in love confetti and wish them a lifetime of happiness together with this cute and thoughtful card. 'Congratulations on our Wedding day.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.