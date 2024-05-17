thortful Fun 40th Birthday Card For Him

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Meg's Creative Outlet. Send your friend or loved one this funny quote 40th birthday card featuring white both text on a yellow background. 'thirties? Completed it mate.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.