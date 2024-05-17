thortful Funny Thumbs Up Emoji Birthday Card For Dad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Daisy Jo Design. Wish your father or step dad a happy birthday with this funny keyboard card. Make him laugh with this relatable card! 'Dads Keyboard Happy Birthday' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.