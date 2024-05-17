thortful Pretty Cut Out Engagement Card For Couple

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Pogofandango.

Congratulate the newly engaged couple with this intricate heart design.

'You're engaged!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.