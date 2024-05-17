thortful Relatable Floordrobe Birthday Card For Daughter

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Urban Collie. Send your incredibly messy daughter this funny birthday card to bring light to her messy room and obviously to tell her how much you love her unconditionally. This card is perfect to send your daughter who always has a layer of clothes covering the whole floor birthday wishes! 'Happy birthday Daughter. Our love for you is even bigger than all of the clothes mountains in your bedroom (now that's a lot of love).' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.