thortful Funny Spaghetti Toast Good Luck Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Paper Jungle. Send your son, daughter, niece or nephew this funny photographic card to wish them good luck at university. Remind them of the culinary adventure that is university and what their life will look like living off alphabet spaghetti. 'Good luck at uni.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.