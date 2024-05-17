thortful Funny 40th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Lisa Greener. Send this punny birthday card to share a laugh with a friend or loved one turning 40. For the tea lover in your life who prefers a brew-up to a knees-up! 'Happy Birthday Tea' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.