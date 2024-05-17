thortful Cute Sausage Dog Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Lucy Driver. Send this sweet little sausage dog card to wish a friend or loved one a happy birthday! A cute card to celebrate the dachshund lovers in your life. 'Happy Birthday' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.