thortful Funny Badger of Honour Congratulations Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Corrina Rothwell.

Send this funny and quirky congratulations card to someone who deserves a badger of honour!

'The soldier was awarded a badger of honour. '

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.