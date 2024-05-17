thortful Pretty Mr & Mrs Engagement Card For Couple

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Sarah Marie Olivia. Send your friend or loved one this illustrated card for their engagement featuring pretty and colourful typography on a blue background. 'The future Mr & Mrs.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.