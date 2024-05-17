thortful Cute Cool Biker Birthday Card For Mama

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Alice Mole Illustration. Remind your mum how cool she is with this cute, hand-illustrated card. Whether it's her birthday or Mother's Day, she'll love to know you think she's cool as can be! Black birthday card for mama. 'Cool Mama.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.