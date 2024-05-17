thortful Cute Bee Pun Good Luck Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Leeann Walker. Send this cute, simple, punny card to someone you bee-lieve in and wish them good luck! 'I bee-lieve in you.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.