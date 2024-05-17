thortful Cute Weather Get Well Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Rosalie Perl.

Send your friend or loved one get well soon wishes with this punny card featuring a sad rain cloud holding a rainbow umbrella.

'Sorry you're feeling under the weather.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.