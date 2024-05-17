thortful Funny Duck Congratulations Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like The Cake Thief.

If they've passed a test with flying colours or secured their dream job, let them know how ducking proud of them you are with this funny duck congratulations card.

'So ducking proud of you.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.