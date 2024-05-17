thortful Cute Crocodile Birthday Card For Son

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Martha Ratcliff Illustration. Send this cute crocodile card to your lovely son to wish him a happy birthday - the perfect card for an animal lover! 'Son, it's your birthday!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.