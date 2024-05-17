thortful Pretty Cake Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Nichola Cowdery Illustrations. Send your friend or loved one this pretty, illustrated card to celebrate their special day featuring a multi-layered, colourful cake decorated with swirls, polka dots, sprinkles and flowers on a lime green background. 'Happy birthday.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.