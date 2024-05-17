thortful Cute 10th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Banjo Robinson. Wish the birthday superstar a happy birthday with this colourful animal and travel themed card on their very special 10th birthday. 'Happy 10th Birthday' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.