thortful Cute Balloon Animal Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Amy Watkinson. Show someone special that they're one in a million with this cute card featuring a pink unicorn balloon standing out from the crowd! 'You.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.