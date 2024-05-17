thortful Funny Nuisance Calls Birthday Card For Dad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Swizzoo.

Send your dad or husband this cheeky and funny birthday card from the kids - hilariously relatable! For all the dads who ignore calls from their children but still love them deep down.

'Dad hated nuisance calls, but he felt he had to answer them...after all they were his children.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.