Cute Animals 1st Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Victoria. Send this cute 1st birthday card featuring an animal pattern. '1 year.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.