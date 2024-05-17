thortful Heartfelt Heart Hug Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Aziza Illustrates. Send some love with this illustrated friendship card when it's needed the most featuring a woman wearing bright and vibrant patterns sending her love and a hug! Black friendship card for her. 'Sending my love.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.