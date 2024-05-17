thortful Funny Partner in Wine Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Duchess Plum. Send your fellow wine lover this pretty, contemporary design, perfect for all occasions. Celebrate your partner in wine on their special birthday or any time! It's time to open a bottle and cheers to them with this fun pun! 'Partner in wine.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.