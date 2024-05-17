thortful Funny Shower Time Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Swizzoo.

Send this humorous birthday card to someone who needs a little extra time in the shower. Drinks may be involved.

'My doctor said, at my age, I should get a bar installed in my shower. I thought what a great idea!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.