thortful Cute Vegetable Pun Good Luck Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Jive Prints. Say good luck to someone very special with these fun pun veggie characters! Send them a smile and some last minute encouragement. 'I'm rooting for you!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.