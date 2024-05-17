Goki Ride-on Silver Car

This classic metal retro ride-on Car races along with the best and get your kids on the front of the grid. Finished in silver, this realistically styled foot to floor car has a large seat, four large wheels and a large easy grip steering wheel and an intimation fuel filler cap for trips to the pits for re-fuelling and a large radiator grill and vents on the side. Dimensions of car: 73.5 x 35 x 40 cm. Maximum rider weight: 25 kg. Suits ages 1 year +.