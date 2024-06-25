Marketplace.
Goki Ride-on Aeroplane
Goki Ride-on Aeroplane

Goki Ride-on Aeroplane

£149.99

£149.99/each

Goki Ride-on Aeroplane
Kids will love to zoom around on the wonderful red retro foot to floor metal ride-on airplane. Realistically styled with a propeller, which can spin. It has three large wheels with rubber tyres and a large steering wheel which steers the two front wheels. Maximum weight capacity 25 kg. Dimensions 77 x 48 x 36.5 cm. Suits ages 1 year +.
Retro styled with a propeller and made from metalHas three large wheels with rubber tyresMaximum rider weight 25 kg

