Goki Ride-on Aeroplane

Kids will love to zoom around on the wonderful red retro foot to floor metal ride-on airplane. Realistically styled with a propeller, which can spin. It has three large wheels with rubber tyres and a large steering wheel which steers the two front wheels. Maximum weight capacity 25 kg. Dimensions 77 x 48 x 36.5 cm. Suits ages 1 year +.