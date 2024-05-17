Brentfords Weighted Blanket 6kg Quilted, 125x180cm

This weighted blanket from our Brentfords range has been crafted with the compact stitched pockets which distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 4.5 inch pockets and microfibre cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable. This Brentfords sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Available in 3 sizes which contain different weights means the weighted blanket is suitable for both adults and kids alike. Consult your physician for recommended blanket weight, although this is usually between 7-12% of your body weight. The 4kg blanket is ideal for children, whilst the 6kg and 8kg weight is suited to adults. Please note: this product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves.