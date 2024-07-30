Argon Tableware Modular Slate Table Runner - 50 x 25cm

Beautifully hand cut, 100% natural slate Table Runner.

This is the largest piece of slate in the Argon Tableware range and can multi-task as a centre-piece or even as a serving platter, we also stock matching placemats and coasters if you really wanted to up your table-game.

Not only is our slate sturdy, it will protect surfaces from the heat and make your dining room table look modern with a unique twist.

No matter what course you are serving, you will be sure to get extra brownie points for presentation with the Argon Tableware Natural Slate Table Runner.

Ideal for table centre pieces, sharing platters, candles, and condiments.