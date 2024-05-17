image 1 of Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2
image 1 of Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2image 2 of Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2image 3 of Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2image 4 of Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2image 5 of Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2

Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Argon Tableware Coloured Ceramic Egg Cups - 5cm - Pink - Pack of 2
However you like your eggs in the morning, the sleek contemporary styling of our Argon Tableware Egg Cups will ensure you start every day sunny side up!With a history stretching back as far as the Roman Empire, the humble egg cup holds a cosy, kitsch appeal to this day, evoking visions of the first light of dawn peering through the windows of a thatched country cottage onto a rustic farmhouse dining table and flagstone flooring.These Argon Tableware Egg Cups wrap that warm sense of tradition and nostalgia in a contemporary shell, with a dusty pink colour and glazed finish that will nestle perfectly within the kitchen of even the most modern city centre studio.Perfect for both hard and soft-boiled eggs - just add soldiers for the ultimate British breakfast throwback!

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here