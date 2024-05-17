Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jars - 1 Litre - Orange Seal - Pack of 3

The Argon Tableware range of Food Storage Jars helps keep all your favourite foods, preserves and kitchen essentials fresher for longer while bringing a hearty helping of rustic, vintage farmhouse style and charm to any interior.

Available in sizes ranging from 70ml all the way to 3000ml (3 litres), each of these jars has been expertly crafted to provide the complete kitchen storage set-up; ideal for seasonings, sauces, cereals and dried foods, as well as delicious homemade jams, pickles and preserves.

A stainless steel twisted wire clip top lid locks freshness and flavour inside the jar with the aid of an orange silicone ring - designed to offer far greater longevity of performance than traditional rubber.