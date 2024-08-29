Kingavon Colour Changing Solar Pathway Lights - Silver - Pack of 10

These lights are manufactured with a colour changing LED bulb, amorphous silicon solar panel, manual on/ off switch & stainless steel pole with spiked end for easy insertion into the ground.

They are easy to install with no wiring or electricity required & will work for 6-8 hours on a full charge of 8 hours sunshine approximately.

They require a 1. 2V Ni-MH 40mAh button battery which is included.