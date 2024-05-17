image 1 of Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 24L - Blue
image 1 of Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 24L - Blueimage 2 of Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 24L - Blue

Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 24L - Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 24L - Blue
This cool bag is insulated to keep your food & drinks cool, protecting contents from heat & can be used with or without ice.It has a handy shoulder strap & carry handles, a front pocket with zip for easy access & also an easy wipe interior.It is portable, lightweight & also collapsible for easy storage when not in use.

View all Picnic Sets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here