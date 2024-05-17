image 1 of Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 13.8L - Stripe
image 1 of Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 13.8L - Stripeimage 2 of Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 13.8L - Stripe

Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 13.8L - Stripe

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Redwood Insulated Cool Bag - 13.8L - Stripe
This lightweight insulated cool bag will help to keep your food & drinks cool.It can be used with or without ice & protects contents from heat.It has an easy wipe clean interior & comes with a zip closure & carry handles for easy portability.

View all Picnic Sets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here