Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Fire Pit - 56cm - Black

Few things foster feelings of kinship and camaraderie like gathering round the flickering flames and crackling embers of a fire.

Crafted from durable cast iron, these classic fire pits offer excellent heat radiation, creating the perfect space for friends and family to gather round. Classic industrial styling creates a sure-fire centrepiece in any back garden or terrace. The large bowl capacity offers maximum room for your fuel of choice while aiding air flow, keeping home fires burning for longer.

The tripod construction offers excellent stability on uneven terrain, with a unique, two-piece design that completely eliminates the need for additional nuts and bolts, making assembly a doddle and allowing you to easily transport the party with you, wherever you go.