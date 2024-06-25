Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Flour Shaker - 300ml

Whether you're preparing to craft the next Bakeoff showstopper or providing the perfect finishing touch to a freshly-brewed cappuccino, this Stainless Steel Flour Shaker is an essential piece of kit in any kitchen!

This handy dredger features a snug-fitting screw-top lid, topped with a series of small holes ideally-suited to dispensing the perfect amount of whatever flour, seasonings or spices you fill it with onto its target.

Sift flour onto kitchen work surfaces in preparation for kneading dough or rolling out pastry, or add a sprinkling of cocoa powder or cinnamon onto a hot chocolate or espresso martini - the options are almost endless!

Please note, we recommend washing your juicer by hand, as the materials can occasionally tarnish when brought into contact with certain dishwasher salts.