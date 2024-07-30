Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Cream
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Creamimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Creamimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Creamimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Creamimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Cream

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£17.00

£17.00/each

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Cream
Keep your freshly made cakes safe and sweet with this 210mm Vintage Metal Cake Tin from Harbour Housewares.Made from lightweight metal with a powder coated finish, this storage tin is full of vintage charm, with its neutral cream colour a certainty to suit any kind of kitchen decorA large rimmed plate offers a perfect serving showcase for the (black forest) fruits of your baking labour, with the matching lid - complete with elegant moulded handle - helping to seal in freshness, keeping things light and spongy for as long as possible.With a wide variety of matching metal storage canisters available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to bring a little rustic country farmhouse chic to your home kitchen.

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here