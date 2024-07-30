Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Cake Tin - Cream

Keep your freshly made cakes safe and sweet with this 210mm Vintage Metal Cake Tin from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder coated finish, this storage tin is full of vintage charm, with its neutral cream colour a certainty to suit any kind of kitchen decor

A large rimmed plate offers a perfect serving showcase for the (black forest) fruits of your baking labour, with the matching lid - complete with elegant moulded handle - helping to seal in freshness, keeping things light and spongy for as long as possible.

With a wide variety of matching metal storage canisters available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to bring a little rustic country farmhouse chic to your home kitchen.